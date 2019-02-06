202
Home » Living News » Not plane sailing: Jumbo…

Not plane sailing: Jumbo jet crawls through Dutch fields

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 6:30 am 02/06/2019 06:30am
Share
People take pictures as a self-propelled trailer transports a Boeing 747-400 plane through farmland from Schiphol Airport to a nearby hotel in Badhoevedorp, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. The Boeing is making its way, hardly at jet pace, to its final resting place in the garden of a hotel on the edge of Amsterdam. The 150-ton jumbo jet will take a total of five days to cover just a few kilometers (miles). The plane was formerly owned by Dutch flag carrier KLM and is being turned into a Boeing 747 Experience by the hotel's owner, a Dutch travel company. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Boeing 747 has begun its final journey — making its way at walking pace rather than jet speed — from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to the grounds of a nearby hotel, where it will be turned into a visitor attraction.

After rolling out of Schiphol on a self-propelled trailer, the 150-ton jumbo jet inched across metal plates laid over nearby fields to prevent it sinking into the mud early Wednesday. It will be hauled across a major highway Friday night, before completing its 12.5-kilometer (7.8-mile) route Sunday.

The plane, formerly owned by Dutch flag carrier KLM, is being turned into a Boeing 747 Experience by the hotel’s owner.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500