202
Home » Living News » Nordics win top spots…

Nordics win top spots in prestigious French cooking contest

By The Associated Press February 3, 2019 9:56 am 02/03/2019 09:56am
Share

Nordic nations have swept the top four prizes at the world's most prestigious culinary competition, beating French gourmet chefs at their own game in manifesto of Northern European simplicity and local ingredients.

HELSINKI (AP) — Nordic nations have swept the top four prizes at the world’s most prestigious culinary competition in France, beating Gallic gourmet chefs at their own game with Northern European simplicity and local ingredients.

Team Denmark took the gold medal at the biennial Bocuse d’Or competition in the French city of Lyon last week ahead of Sweden, Norway and Finland. 

Danish chef Kenneth Toft-Hansen told Danish broadcaster TV2 that he had chosen theme “Flora Danica” for his dishes in the competition, in reference to their local ingredients, including juniper and wild thyme, which are found along the country’s coasts.

Toft-Hansen has run a highly praised restaurant at Svinkloev Badehotel, a seaside hotel in Denmark’s Jutland region that is being renovated following a fire in 2016.

“Nordic style is plain and simple. I think that has something to do with it,” Team Finland chef Ismo Sipelainen told The Associated Press when asked about the Nordic success in Lyon. “Local ingredients are also very different.”

Sipelainen’s and Johan Kurkela’s Team Finland won the competition’s coveted best platter prize, featuring ember-roasted veal with sweetbread, bacon and mushrooms.

In the competition’s grand finale of chef teams from 12 nations, France placed sixth — not having claimed a podium place since 2013 — and the United States ninth. Iceland, another Nordic nation, was 11th after having claimed a bronze medal at the last competition in 2017.

The competition, often considered the Olympic Games of gastronomy, was started in 1987 by famed French “Nouvelle Cuisine” chef Paul Bocuse. He died in 2018 at age 91.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Living News National News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Today in History: Feb. 5
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods