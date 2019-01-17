Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

202
By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 3:43 pm 01/17/2019 03:43pm
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of January 16, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $7,548,732; $122.31.

2. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,924,232; $130.85.

3. U2; $5,077,164; $132.53.

4. Ed Sheeran; $4,772,081; $92.06.

5. Drake; $3,971,659; $114.95.

6. Bruno Mars; $3,669,353; $139.73.

7. Eagles; $3,518,043; $176.21.

8. Roger Waters; $3,237,377; $72.42.

9. Elton John; $2,634,281; $131.95.

10. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,131,481; $509.07.

11. Metallica; $2,102,667; $127.46.

12. Justin Timberlake; $2,093,349; $125.21.

13. Phil Collins; $2,092,876; $150.65.

14. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,865,317; $102.49.

15. Fleetwood Mac; $1,686,299; $131.75.

16. Maroon 5; $1,457,314; $103.96.

17. Luis Miguel; $1,432,395; $103.23.

18. Sam Smith; $1,389,724; $101.92.

19. Marc Anthony; $1,271,766; $102.29.

20. Paul Simon; $1,221,189; $109.67.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

