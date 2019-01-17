202
Fans buy ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star’s memorabilia

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 1:40 pm 01/17/2019 01:40pm
More than 200 items belonging to "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert and her husband, Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield, have been purchased in an estate sale in Michigan.

Items sold in the American Eagle Auction & Appraisal Company online auction this month included a red wedding dress, signed memorabilia and awards Gilbert received, The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reported.

Interest in the sale exceeded expectations, said auction house owner Kenny Lindsay. The online auction catalog received about 58,000 views and more than 300 bids were placed.

“The amount of exposure the auction got was off the charts,” Lindsay said, though he declined to disclose how much money was raised during the auction.

Lindsay said one standout item was a photograph signed by the cast of “Little House on the Prairie” that the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum in Minnesota purchased for $1,200.

“Another cool piece was sheet music signed by composer David Rose, who wrote music and the theme song for ‘Little House on the Prairie’ … it went for $1,100,” Lindsay said.

Redford resident Stacy Luoma was one of the bidders. The 45-year-old took home a variety of items, including a nightgown, dresser, quilts and boots. Luoma said she grew up watching Gilbert, who is one of her favorite actresses.

“You’re buying the story to go with it,” Luoma said. “I don’t think I would have bought as much as I did if it weren’t them (Gilbert and Busfield).”

Gilbert and Busfield had been living in Livingston County since 2013, but relocated this year to New York City.

