Jose Feliciano, Bad Bunny are ‘Tonight’ Puerto Rico guests

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 4:02 pm 01/10/2019 04:02pm
This Oct. 4, 2016 image released by NBC shows Lin-Manuel Miranda during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," in New York. Fallon’s “Tonight Show” broadcast from Puerto Rico on Jan. 15, will showcase artists with ties to the U.S. territory. Besides previously announced Miranda, Fallon will be joined on the show by Jose Feliciano, Bad Bunny and Ozuna. (Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” broadcast from Puerto Rico will showcase artists with ties to the U.S. territory.

Besides previously announced guest Lin-Manuel Miranda, Fallon said Thursday he will be joined on the Tuesday, Jan. 15, show by Jose Feliciano, Bad Bunny and Ozuna.

The three musicians are natives of Puerto Rico.

Chef and activist Jose Andres also will be part of the NBC show. Andres led a grass-roots effort to feed island residents after 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and Dominica.

The show aims to highlight Puerto Rico’s culture as well as what it still faces after the disaster, including restoration estimated by the government at more than $130 billion.

