202
Home » Living News » Bon Jovi's restaurant gives…

Bon Jovi’s restaurant gives free meal to furloughed workers

By The Associated Press January 21, 2019 7:27 am 01/21/2019 07:27am
4 Shares
FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2011, file photo, rock star Jon Bon Jovi sits in his JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurant in Red Bank, N.J. The restaurant is providing free meals to local government workers and their families during the federal government shutdown. JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank announced on Facebook it will provide the free meals to furloughed workers Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — A restaurant owned by musician and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi is providing free meals to local government workers and their families during the federal government shutdown.

JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank announced on Facebook it will provide the free meals to furloughed workers Monday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The meals are a result of a partnership between Gov. Phil Murphy’s organization the Phil and Tammy Murphy Family Foundation.

JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in 2011, and the restaurant allows customers to pay a donation or volunteer to pay for their meals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500