Avalanche slams into German hotel; no injuries reported

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 3:49 am 01/14/2019 03:49am
Due to the danger of an avalanche a mountain pass road is closed in Obermaiselstein, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a large avalanche has slammed into a hotel in southern Germany, damaging the building but causing no injuries.

A spokeswoman for Oberallgaeu regional authorities said the hotel’s 100 guests were evacuated to other dwellings in the village of Balderschwang.

Brigitte Kloepf told The Associated Press that about 1,100 people are unable to leave Balderschwang, near the Austrian border, because of an avalanche risk on roads following days of intense snowfall.

Authorities in parts of Austria, Germany and Switzerland have warned that further snow and rainfall is raising the risk of avalanches, and increase the weight on snow-laden roofs.

Dozens of people have died in avalanches or weather-related accidents across central Europe in recent days.

Germany’s top security official planned to visit affected areas Monday.

