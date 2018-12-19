202.5
Young brothers watch ‘Home Alone’ _ while they’re home alone

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 3:02 pm 12/19/2018 03:02pm
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police in an Indiana city say they found a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother watching “Home Alone” while their mother was away at work.

Muncie police say the boys’ mom said she couldn’t find a sitter so she told the older son to stay home from school with the younger sibling Tuesday. The Star Press reports that she was arrested on a charge of neglect of a dependent.

In the 1990 film “Home Alone,” a boy is accidentally left behind while his family goes on a Christmas vacation.

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

