10 best places to retire in the South

If you can't bear another cold and snowy winter, consider heading south for your retirement years.

If you can’t bear another cold and snowy winter, consider heading south for your retirement years. These retirement spots have mild winter temperatures, as well as many amenities retirees need, according to a U.S. News analysis of 100 metropolitan areas that included data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. These are the southern U.S. cities that scored the highest on the U.S. News Best Places to Retire 2019 ranking. Consider spending the winter or the entire year in these southern cities.

Fort Myers, Florida Located on the Caloosahatchee River near Florida’s Gulf Coast, Fort Myers is an ideal place to spend your retirement years fishing or boating. Fort Myers has short and mild winters, with average January temperatures ranging from 54 to 75 degrees, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data collected over 30 years. Thomas Edison and Henry Ford both built winter estates in the area to enjoy the pleasant winters. However, summers can be hot and humid, with temperatures frequently climbing into the 90s in July. Spending your winters in Fort Myers comes with a median home price of $233,100. (Getty Images)

