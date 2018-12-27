10 best places to retire in the South

If you can't bear another cold and snowy winter, consider heading south for your retirement years.
Sunbelt retirement.
If you can’t bear another cold and snowy winter, consider heading south for your retirement years. These retirement spots have mild winter temperatures, as well as many amenities retirees need, according to a U.S. News analysis of 100 metropolitan areas that included data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. These are the southern U.S. cities that scored the highest on the U.S. News Best Places to Retire 2019 ranking. Consider spending the winter or the entire year in these southern cities.