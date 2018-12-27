202.5
Home » Living News » 10 best places to…

10 best places to retire in the South

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews December 27, 2018 12:00 am 12/27/2018 12:00am
6 Shares

Sunbelt retirement.

If you can’t bear another cold and snowy winter, consider heading south for your retirement years. These retirement spots have mild winter temperatures, as well as many amenities retirees need, according to a U.S. News analysis of 100 metropolitan areas that included data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. These are the southern U.S. cities that scored the highest on the U.S. News Best Places to Retire 2019 ranking. Consider spending the winter or the entire year in these southern cities.

 

More from U.S. News

Social Security Changes Coming in 2019

New 401(k) and IRA Limits for 2019

10 Ways to Reduce Your Housing Costs in Retirement

The 10 Best Places to Retire in the South originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
best places to retire Latest News Life & Style Living News Photo Galleries retirement Travel News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
Top photos of 2018
December government shutdown
Today in History: Dec. 30
Local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
Best local photos of 2018
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Top local sports stories of 2018
Indonesia's December tsunami
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
December Entertainment Guide
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick