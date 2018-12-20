202.5
Home » Living News » Police: Man sneaks into…

Police: Man sneaks into Walmart shopper’s car, robs driver

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 8:51 am 12/20/2018 08:51am
Share

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man crept into the back seat of an SUV while the driver was returning a shopping cart in a Walmart parking lot and police say he robbed the driver when he re-entered the vehicle.

Boynton Beach, Florida, police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in an email that when the driver entered the Honda SUV Dec. 9, the man ordered him to go to the nearest ATM. The driver told investigators he felt a gun muzzle pressed against his side. The victim withdrew $200, handed it over and the robber walked away.

Surveillance video showed the man entering the SUV.

On Wednesday, police arrested 50-year-old Keith Kalnas on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. Records don’t say whether he has a lawyer.

Police warn shoppers to always lock their car doors.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500