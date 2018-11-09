202.5
Home » Living News » Where to take the…

Where to take the family while they visit DC

By Rachel Nania | @rnania 11/09/2018 12:26pm
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — The next time you have visitors in town, try these not-so-typical destinations, and show your family another side of D.C.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
d.c. family free guide Holiday News Latest News Life & Style Living News Local News locals out-of-town visitors Photo Galleries Thanksgiving News things to do Things to do in DC tour tourism tourist Travel News visit visitors washington Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Election Day
November Entertainment Guide
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 11-17
Today in History: Nov. 11
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide