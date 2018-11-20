Managed fired in dine-and-dash case weighing company offer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota restaurant manager who was fired after she refused to serve five black men believed to be repeat dine-and-dashers says she hasn’t decided whether she’ll accept the company’s offer…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota restaurant manager who was fired after she refused to serve five black men believed to be repeat dine-and-dashers says she hasn’t decided whether she’ll accept the company’s offer to give her job back.

Dominique Moran tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that she had her workers’ best interests in mind, was trying to do the right thing, and was surprised Friday when Chipotle fired her from the St. Paul restaurant.

The company apologized to Moran and offered her job back Monday after receiving more information that it didn’t publicly detail.

One of the men who was refused service posted a video on Twitter alleging he and his friends were subjected to racial stereotyping. Several tweets on his account between 2014 and 2016 apparently included jokes about dining and dashing.

