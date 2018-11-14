202.5
Chick-fil-A partners with DoorDash for home delivery

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 8:06 am 11/14/2018 08:06am
FILE - This Thursday, July 19, 2012 file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A set off a furor opposing same-sex unions. Other companies are brushing off fears that support for gay marriage could hurt their bottom line. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Chick-fil-A customers no longer have to go get their chicken because the chicken will come to them.

The company is partnering with DoorDash to offer home delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide. Participating restaurants will deliver everything on the menu to customers within a 10-minute radius.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A senior vice president Jon Bridges says delivery is one way to help its busy customers get a “quick yet high quality meal.”

Chick-fil-A has been testing DoorDash delivery since 2017 in select markets.

Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 chicken sandwiches until Nov. 20 when placing an order through DoorDash. The giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using a promo code.

Topics:
Living News National News
