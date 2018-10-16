202
Fall foliage, tradition, wildlife star in PBS’ ‘AutumnWatch’

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 7:17 pm 10/16/2018 07:17pm
This image released by PBS shows host Samantha Brown in a cranberry bog in Wareham, Mass. to promote the three-night public TV series, "AutumnWatch New England," The series will showcase the season's glories, including the great outdoors, food and fall traditions. (PBS via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attention would-be leaf peepers: Even if fall is a bit player where you live, PBS has got you covered.

A three-night public TV series, “AutumnWatch New England,” promises to showcase the colorful landscape and other seasonal glories.

Among the live and pre-taped segments are time-lapse video of foliage changes and filmmaker Bob Poole’s look at the nighttime routines of wildlife including bobcats and bears.

Other highlights include visits to a New Hampshire pumpkin festival and Maine’s Fryeburg Fair, held annually since 1851.

Travel authority Samantha Brown and BBC presenter Chris Packham will host from a lakeside campfire in New Hampshire.

Contributors include chef Vivian Howard, biologists and other experts.

“AutumnWatch New England” is a PBS and BBC Studios co-production. It’s airing on PBS at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday through Friday (check local listings for times).

