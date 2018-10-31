Chef who exposed himself at women-focused party steps down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina chef who exposed his genitalia and buttocks at an event showcasing women-owned businesses says he’ll seek counseling. Mike Ray tells The Post & Courier he’s “always been the…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina chef who exposed his genitalia and buttocks at an event showcasing women-owned businesses says he’ll seek counseling.

Mike Ray tells The Post & Courier he’s “always been the life of the party,” but says he realized pulling his pants down “didn’t go over so well.”

Around 40 people had gathered Friday at Ray’s One Broad for the reception featuring designers and high-end artisan goods dealers.

Event organizers say Ray put himself between a camera and three women before dropping his pants to his ankles. Ray says he’s apologized to the people involved, but organizer Erin Reitz says he just called her husband.

Ray announced Monday he’s giving up day-to-day duties at One Broad and Normandy Farm Bakery.

Charleston police are investigating.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

