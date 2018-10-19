202
Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 11:44 pm 10/19/2018 11:44pm
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Bruce Dern arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Dern has been released from the hospital after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles. A representative for the 82-year-old Dern says he was released Friday evening, Oct. 19, 2018, following his fall earlier in the day. The Oscar-nominated actor's representative says he is in good spirits. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Bruce Dern has been released from the hospital after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles.

A representative for the 82-year-old Dern says he was released Friday evening following his fall earlier in the day. The Oscar-nominated actor’s representative says he is in good spirits.

No further details were released.

Dern starred in the 2013 film “Nebraska” as the character Woodrow T. “Woody” Grant, earning him an Academy Award nomination for best actor. He also played in films “Coming Home,” ”The Hateful Eight,” ”Black Sunday” and “White Boy Rick.”

His representative says Dern just finished filming Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor is currently filming Showtime’s upcoming comedy series “Black Monday.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

