The best cars for drivers, as ranked by Motor Trend (Photos)

WASHINGTON — The cost might keep you from actually getting behind the wheel, but boy the 2018 Motor Trend Best Driver’s Car sounds like a lot of fun.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante took top honors. Motor Trend wrote that its 5.2-liter V10 takes it from 0 to 60 in 2.6 seconds — not too surprising. But its lighter frame and adjustable flaps make it more fun to drive than the typical model.

Motor Trend’s Zach Gale wrote that it “shatters the stereotype that Lamborghinis are only good for boulevard cruising and posing for posters destined for the walls of young devotees. A true driver’s car, the Huracan Performante rewards drivers of all skill levels — from newbie millionaire to track-trained enthusiast.”

“This car makes you into a god,” said Motor Trend test driver Randy Pobst. “You just get in and you drive like Ayrton Senna.”

That “millionaire” bit is no joke: The Huracan Performante starts at $274,390.

Yeah, perhaps you’ll be interested in one of the other contenders on Motor Trend’s list. They include (gulp) an SUV and a Honda Civic. Check them out:

