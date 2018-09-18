202
Home » Living News » Michigan professor declines to…

Michigan professor declines to endorse student’s Israel trip

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 5:38 pm 09/18/2018 05:38pm
Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan officials have criticized a professor’s decision not to recommend a student for a study program in Israel.

The school said in a statement Tuesday it opposes boycotts of Israeli higher education institutions. It adds “injecting personal politics” in decisions related to supporting students “is counter to our values.”

Professor John Cheney-Lippold initially said he couldn’t write a recommendation letter for junior Abigail Ingber because of an academic boycott against Israel. He later told The Michigan Daily the boycott stance is “personal” and says he’s not anti-Semitic.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from Ingber.

Some have called for boycotts over Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Supporters say the boycotts are a nonviolent way to promote the Palestinian cause. Israel says it aims to delegitimize the Jewish state.

___

Information from: The Michigan Daily, http://www.michigandaily.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500