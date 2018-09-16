202
Home » Living News » Hundreds of baby chicks…

Hundreds of baby chicks found on vacant Philadelphia lot

By The Associated Press September 16, 2018 4:51 pm 09/16/2018 04:51pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Animal welfare officials say they rescued hundreds of baby chicks from an empty lot in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says investigators responded to calls Saturday and found the chicks in a lot across from a shopping center in the Olney section of the city.

Officials say the owner had hoped to take over the lot, which is owned by an adjoining business, and start raising the chicks for resale, but hadn’t contacted the property owner and failed to provide the animals with proper housing or feeding/watering stations.

They say he estimated “he had lost over a thousand chicks prior to the discovery of the birds.”

Officials say the hundreds of chicks will be cared for and placed with adopters or approved rescues.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500