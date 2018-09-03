Does your family have a plan? September is Emergency Preparedness Month

With September marking Emergency Preparedness Month, it may be time to revisit your personal plan to protect from everything from severe weather to extreme traffic.

WASHINGTON — Potential hazards in the D.C. area include everything from earthquakes and severe weather to man-made events like extreme traffic jams and terrorism.

As September marks Emergency Preparedness Month, it may be time to update your at-home emergency plan.

“Take some positive steps to prepare yourself for a disaster or an emergency,” said Kim R. Kadesch, the coordination director at the Office of National Capital Region. “It might be something as simple as…sitting down with your family and saying, ‘Hey, if something happened and we couldn’t all talk to each other, how are we going to get together, where are we going to meet?'”

Kadesch recommends a number of different steps to take now to prepare for and recover more quickly from a disaster. These include:

Sign up for emergency alerts with localities where you live and work

Be aware that phones might not work, but you might be able to text

Establish an out-of-town contact everyone can call to report their status

Print out contact numbers and always carry them with you

Check in with local first responders to learn whether they have any special recommendations

Understand the lock-down plan at your child’s school

Prepare emergency kits for your home, vehicle and office — people frequently forget about medications

Consult with neighbors to determine who has special skills or equipment such as chain saws or generators

“The burden can’t fall entirely on first responders or local or state Emergency Management or even our agency,” Kadesch said. “The first line of defense are the individuals in our communities.”

Volunteers can get training on how to begin community based response to disasters before first responders are able to arrive. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program has training sessions you can find near you via zip code.

“Realize, that you’re going to be, many times, the help until help arrives,” Kadesch said. “You’re the help until help arrives.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.