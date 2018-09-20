20 of the best DC-area fall festivals

This fall, there are a number of beer, wine, food, art, apple and pumpkin festivals taking place in the D.C. area. Here are some of the best bets.

WASHINGTON — It’s always sad to see summer go, but fall offers plenty to look forward to — apple cider doughnuts, we’re looking at you.

This season, there are a number of beer, wine, food, art, apple and pumpkin festivals on the calendar in the D.C. area. Here are some of the best bets:

Maryland Wine Festival

Sept. 15, 16 Sample more than 150 wines from 25 wineries across the state, peruse merchandise from local arts and crafts vendors, taste cheese from Maryland’s creameries and kick back to live music at this year’s Maryland Wine Festival. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

