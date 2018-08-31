Video shows explosion that killed Austin bombing suspect

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The first publicly released video of Texas police closing in on the suspect in a series of deadly Austin package bombings shows officers approaching his SUV before the vehicle explodes. Aerial…

Aerial footage released Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety comes five months after police say 23-year-old Mark Conditt blew himself up inside the SUV along an interstate highway. The package bombings terrorized Austin for three weeks in March, killing two people and badly wounding four others.

The video shows the SUV erupting in a bright flash as an officer says, “Got an explosion. Got an explosion inside the vehicle.”

Authorities haven’t revealed a motive for the bombings. Investigators say Conditt left a 25-minute cellphone recording in which he allegedly confessed, but they haven’t released it to the public.

