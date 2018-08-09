202
University reschedules graduation ceremony after threat

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 12:39 am 08/09/2018 12:39am
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic University officials say they’re rescheduling a graduation ceremony that was canceled because of a threatening note left in a bathroom.

A Wednesday news release from the school says out-of-state and international students are being invited to a special ceremony this week, while another ceremony will be scheduled for others next week. No specific times or dates were immediately given. Anyone who can’t make the rescheduled ceremonies can return for the regular fall commencement in December.

The Boca Raton university canceled a Tuesday evening ceremony just minutes before it was set to begin. FAU police say a staff member found a sticky note with a threat to the ceremony in a women’s restroom. Officials wouldn’t say what the threat was.

Officials say 462 students had been scheduled to participate.

