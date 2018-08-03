Getting dinner on the table during back-to-school season

From weekend planning sessions to emergency freezer meals, these expert tips can help keep the family nourished without a food show-like production.

Planning is a crucial step when it comes to getting dinner on the table. When we think through everyone’s schedule for the week, we can plan meals that take little to no preparation for hectic days and spend a little more time in the kitchen on days with a calmer agenda. “I have to look at our family schedule and realistically assess how hectic our evenings will be,” says Sarah Marjoram, a registered dietitian nutritionist and mom of three active children. Marjoram adds that “setting aside a little time to meal plan and making one big grocery run saves time, money and stress during a busy week. And I always embrace any opportunity to repurpose ingredients. If we grill chicken for one night’s meal, I grill double the amount so that we have prepped ingredients for another night.” As a meal planner myself, I pick one day a week to plan meals and stick to that day. Knowing that Sunday or Monday is my planning day helps me remember to get the plan done each week. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

For many families, August is a time to get those back-to-school lists taken care of, schedule after-school activities and prepare for the kids to wake up early enough to eat breakfast and get out the door. For parents, it can be overwhelming. After getting the kids dressed, throwing breakfast together and packing lunches for everyone, making plans for dinner at home can fall by the wayside, especially with homework and extracurricular activities added back to the schedule.

This is an issue for almost every parent I know, so I reached out to my dietitian colleagues for their best time-saving and nutrition-rich advice to get dinner on the table during back-to-school season. From weekend planning sessions to emergency freezer meals, these expert tips can help keep the family nourished without a food show-like production.

