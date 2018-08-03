Getting dinner on the table during back-to-school season

From weekend planning sessions to emergency freezer meals, these expert tips can help keep the family nourished without a food show-like production.
For many families, August is a time to get those back-to-school lists taken care of, schedule after-school activities and prepare for the kids to wake up early enough to eat breakfast and get out the door. For parents, it can be overwhelming. After getting the kids dressed, throwing breakfast together and packing lunches for everyone, making plans for dinner at home can fall by the wayside, especially with homework and extracurricular activities added back to the schedule.
This is an issue for almost every parent I know, so I reached out to my dietitian colleagues for their best time-saving and nutrition-rich advice to get dinner on the table during back-to-school season. From weekend planning sessions to emergency freezer meals, these expert tips can help keep the family nourished without a food show-like production.