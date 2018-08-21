202
Drake visits patient, 11, who invited him to her birthday

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 6:02 pm 08/21/2018 06:02pm
This Monday, Aug, 20, 2018 photo provided by the rapper Drake shows him posing with Sofia Sanchez, at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Drake surprised her after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday party. Sanchez is awaiting a heart transplant. (OVO/Drake via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago girl awaiting a heart transplant has danced her way into a meeting with Drake.

The Canadian rapper visited 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at the Lurie Children’s Hospital during his tour’s stop in Chicago. He shared photos on Instagram, saying they had talked about Justin Bieber and basketball.

Drake visited Sanchez after seeing the Downers Grove girl’s video version of his song, “In My Feelings,” which inspired a viral dance craze.

In her video, Sanchez dances in a hospital hallway while tethered to her IV pump, and she says she loves Drake’s music and asks if he can come cheer her up for her birthday. She turned 11 on Saturday.

