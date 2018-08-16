202
Home » Living News » Beer offer kept Minnesota…

Beer offer kept Minnesota man from jumping off bridge

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 4:46 pm 08/16/2018 04:46pm
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say two Minnesota beer deliverymen prevented a suicidal man from jumping off an interstate bridge in St. Paul by offering the man a Coors Light.

Authorities say Jason Gable and Kwame Anderson were driving their truck Wednesday morning when they spotted the man clinging to the outer fence of the bridge and asked him if he was OK.

Anderson tells the Pioneer Press he recalled negotiating tactics Denzel Washington used in the movie “Inside Man” and tried to build a rapport with the man before offering to talk to him over a beer about what was bothering him. Police say the man then slowly inched his way to safety.

Police arrived and closed the interstate until the man came down and was taken to a hospital.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500