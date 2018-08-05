5 companies that offer benefits to gig workers

While there are many reasons to love working in the gig economy, freelancing and short-term employment has its downsides, including a lack of benefits like health insurance, retirement plans and workers' compensation coverage. But here are five companies that are testing the waters and finding ways to reward gig workers.

While there are many reasons to love working in the gig economy, freelancing and short-term employment has its downsides, including a lack of benefits like health insurance, retirement plans and workers’ compensation coverage.

Fortunately, some companies are trying to change that by rolling out attractive benefits for their gig workers. The snag? The added perks aren’t often comparable to what you might find in a traditional 9-to-5 position, because companies must walk a fine line between rewarding part-time workers with benefits and running afoul of government rules regarding what separates an employee from a contractor.

[See: 10 Offbeat Ways to Earn Extra Money.]

Offering benefits such as group health insurance could mean a company has to classify its on-demand workforce as employees. That, in turn, can result in additional tax and wage requirements for a business. “It’s more complex than [providing] typical full-time employee benefits,” says Keith Ryu, CEO of Fountain, a company that provides software to firms hiring hourly and gig workers.

Not only do companies have to work within government regulations, but they also have to contend with a diverse workforce. “You have one driver who works one hour a week, and one driver who works 40 hours a week,” Ryu says. Figuring out how to classify different on-demand workers for access to benefits is tough, he says.

With that in mind, here are five companies that are testing the waters and finding ways to reward gig workers.

Fiverr. Originally launched as a site where people could offer their services for $5, Fiverr has evolved into a platform for professional freelancers to market skills such as graphic design, audio production and computer programming. “We hear a lot from our users about pain points they have,” says Leif Abraham, director of business management for Fiverr. The company created a resource called Fiverr Elevate as a way to alleviate two of the issues that concern workers on the platform: getting educated on self-employment topics and finding vetted benefit providers. Fiverr Elevate is available to both buyers and sellers on the site. Fiverr’s partner providers include Wealthsimple for retirement savings, EHealth for health insurance and Visor for tax assistance. It’s the tax help that Abraham thinks is one of the most valuable benefits offered on the platform. “The price is heavily negotiated down,” he says. “It comes with an actual human advisor you can check with throughout the year.” Fiverr buyers and sellers can save $150 on the service. Another partner service with Fiverr, And Co, offers free contracts, invoicing and time-tracking. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

More from U.S. News

How to Make Money Faster Than Fast

10 Work Perks That Offer Big Financial Rewards

7 Secret Opportunities You’re Missing at Work

5 Companies That Offer Benefits to Gig Workers originally appeared on usnews.com