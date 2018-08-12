Autumn fun: Here are 16 places to find it around DC

Great Country Farms

This spot in Loudoun County, Virginia, has pick-your-own pumpkins and apples through the month of October. The farm’s market sells local honey, jams and freshly baked goods, and the concession stand serves cider doughnuts and made-to-order flat bread pizzas.

Pro tip: Dirt Farm Brewing is just across the street. The local brewery makes its beers with produce grown at Great Country Farms. Read more about Dirt Farm Brewing on wtop.com. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)