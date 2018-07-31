202
Draft poster for “The Empire Strikes Back” sells for $26,400

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 4:27 pm 07/31/2018 04:27pm
This photo provided by Heritage Auctions, shows a rare draft poster for the "Star Wars" sequel, "The Empire Strikes Back," that sold at auction for $26,400 on Sunday July 29, 2018 in Dallas. Heritage Auctions says a long-time pop culture collector who wished to remain anonymous made the winning bid. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A rare draft poster for the “Star Wars” sequel “The Empire Strikes Back” has sold at auction for $26,400.

Heritage Auctions says a long-time pop culture collector who wished to remain anonymous made the winning bid Sunday in the Dallas auction.

The poster features Han Solo and Princess Leia in an embrace similar to one from a “Gone With the Wind” poster featuring Rhett Butler carrying Scarlett O’Hara while surrounded by flames.

Grey Smith, Heritage’s director of vintage posters, says the draft poster for the 1980 movie “The Empire Strikes Back” is unique because it shows Roger Kastel’s complete artwork in the original color palette.

After final revisions, the poster had a darker color scheme than the draft’s vibrant reds and oranges. It was also more streamlined with fewer characters.

