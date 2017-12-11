Firefighters brace for second week of California wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

The Thomas Fire north of Los Angeles has burned more than 270 square miles, prompted tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed nearly 800 structures.

The fire that started Dec. 4 is 15 percent contained. It was fanned by dry Santa Ana winds that spit embers ahead of fire lines.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the containment number will likely go down not because of a lack of progress, but because of the fire’s expected growth.

The National Weather Service says gusts up to 40 mph are expected through Monday.

