The Latest: Friend: Paul doesn’t know what prompted attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on an assault of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at his home (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A close friend of Rand Paul says the U.S. senator does not know why a neighbor tackled him in his yard and broke five of his ribs.

Rob Porter says he has been friends with Paul for 20 years in Bowling Green, Kentucky. In all that time, Porter said he has never heard Paul mention Rene Boucher, his neighbor of 17 years. Police have charged Boucher with misdemeanor assault.

Porter said he visited Paul on Saturday, one day after the attack. He said Paul was mowing his yard when he stopped to remove a limb. Porter said Paul was wearing ear protection and had his back to the street so he could not hear anyone coming before he was attacked.

Porter said if Paul and Boucher had a feud, he did not know about it.

___

11:48 a.m.

An attorney for the Kentucky man charged with assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he met with U.S. Capitol Police representatives to discuss security matters following the attack involving the longtime neighbors.

Attorney Matt Baker said Tuesday Capitol Police needed assurances there would not be any further security issues for the Kentucky lawmaker and his family.

Paul suffered five broken ribs in the attack that stunned the Bowling Green community.

Police charged 59-year-old Rene Boucher with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury following Friday’s incident. Records show he was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.

A judge ordered Boucher to have no contact with Paul or his family.

Baker has dismissed political differences as a reason for the dispute, but he and others have refused to discuss specifics about the cause.

