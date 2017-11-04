201.5
“Mission Impossible” to shoot at famed Norway tourist site

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 7:44 am 11/04/2017 07:44am
Equipment is airlifted by helicopters to Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) in Lysefjorden near Stavanger, Norway, Friday Nov. 3, 2017, in preparation for filming of a new Mission Impossible movie. The Pulpit rock rises 600 meters above the fjord and is a major tourist attraction, and the next Mission Impossible film is slated for release next year. (Carina Johansen/NTB scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Technical equipment to shoot “Mission: Impossible 6” is being helicoptered in to southern Norway’s most famous tourist attraction — which means the site is being temporarily closed off for visitors.

Cameras are to be rolling Tuesday through Thursday at the Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock), a plateau and spectacular viewpoint over Norway’s mountainous landscape that sits more than 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) above the Lysefjord.

Tom Cruise, who broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during a London shoot, is expected to be on the Norway set.

The Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper said Saturday that an airplane with filming gear has landed at a nearby airport and a helicopter was seen hoisting containers onto Pulpit Rock.

The film is scheduled to open in July 2018.

