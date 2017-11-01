It’s still cool to hang out in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK (AP) — Greenwich Village was once the coolest place to hang out in New York City. Its bohemian reputation has long given way to expensive real estate, but you can still find great places to spend time there, from little cafes to parks and music venues. There are also lots of historic sites, including the Stonewall National Monument, marking the birthplace of the gay rights movement.

Pop culture fans will want selfies outside the buildings featured in the shows “Friends” and “Sex & the City.”

And while the city’s most recent terror attack unfolded in nearby Lower Manhattan, perhaps a stop at a peaceful spot in the Village like the garden at The Church of St. Luke in the Fields is just what a harried visitor needs.

