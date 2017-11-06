Bernie Sanders’ stepdaughter considers run for mayor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ stepdaughter is considering a run for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, the same office that was the starting point for the independent U.S. senator’s political career.

Carina Driscoll is a former city council member and progressive state legislator. She said Monday that she will make a decision by the end of the month.

Democratic Mayor Miro (mi-ROH’) Weinberger is expected to seek re-election in March 2018.

Driscoll says she believes it’s time to consider a new direction and a new vision for Burlington. She says she’d like city hall to provide more leadership of some of the city’s public assets, such as its telecom utility.

Her stepfather was elected Burlington’s mayor in 1981, upsetting the status quo of city politics and launching his political career.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.