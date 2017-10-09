Taste of D.C. plagued by long lines, tech fails in new location

Crowds attending the annual Taste of D.C. food festival Saturday faced seemingly endless lines, technological glitches and confusing instructions during the event’s first year moving off of Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of downtown.

They voiced much of their displeasure on social media, calling the event everything from a “hot mess” to a “disaster,” “the hunger games,” and, from longtime local Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten, “a ripoff.”

The event, which had been held on Pennsylvania Avenue since its inception in 1989, moved to RFK Stadium for 2017. The two-day festival features small plates from almost 50 restaurants, including some local restaurants, some national chains with local outposts, food trucks and other vendors.

The line to enter the festival for those who already had purchased tickets was at least one hour early Saturday afternoon. By 2 p.m. Saturday, organizers of the festival began responding to complaints on Twitter, noting, “we…