Deer carcass believed to be to blame in deadly SUV-bus crash

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 5:27 pm 10/30/2017 05:27pm
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say they believe an SUV driver swerved because of a deer carcass before crashing into a bus carrying a Pennsylvania high school football team, killing herself and injuring three other people.

Hellam Township officials say the SUV collided head on early Saturday with a bus carrying Eastern York players home from a game in Martinsburg.

SUV driver Jasmine McCarter was killed. Two coaches and the bus driver were injured. The coaches were treated at a hospital and released. None of the 21 students was injured.

Police said Monday video from a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the SUV serving and they believe that was due to a deer carcass, although they don’t know whether McCarter was trying to avoid it or swerved after hitting it.

