DC street becomes drag queen runway for a night

This year's 17th Street High Heel Race and parade drew drag queens dressed like Dolly Parton, a bearded bride and even a gaggle of Lady Gagas.

WASHINGTON — Drag queens dressed like Dolly Parton, a bearded bride and a gaggle of Lady Gagas were spotted at this year’s 17th Street High Heel Race and parade.

Before Tuesday night’s race in D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood, WTOP’s Michelle Basch talked with Matt Howe, dressed in a blue bodysuit and purple tutu, about how competitive the race is.

“They are going to try to win this thing, and I’m going to just putter and try not to hurt myself. That’s my goal,” Howe said, laughing.

While some people wore stunning outfits that obviously took time to put together, Howe threw his together at the last minute.

“I have on a very warm headpiece that looks like Maleficent, the Disney character with the horns, and it’s silver and kind of glittery and if you shined a light on it I’d probably reflect it and be like a disco ball,” he said.

Another race participant, Eli Fishburne, called his costume — which combined themes of skeletons and flowers — “sexy Day of the Dead.”

Fishburne had on 7-inch high-wedge heels.

“I’ve raced in a heel before, not a wedge, and it was a little difficult, so I think I’m going to walk it out this time,” he said.

Dupont Circle ANC Commissioner Randy Downs had a sleek, metallic and feathery look going on.

“I am wearing gold tights, black corset, a D.C. tank top, angel wings, gold pearls and of course gold shimmery heels,” he said.

Downs estimates his racing shoes are about 4.5 inches high.

“I invested a good $80 from Macy’s on these things. I wore them in the D.C. Pride Parade (and) now 17th Street High Heel Race, so it’s a good investment,” said Downs.

This is the race’s 31st year, which started when two men decided to race each other, in drag, from one bar to another.

Sue Pository was named the winner.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.