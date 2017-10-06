6 steps to optimize your paycheck

Step One: Identify Goals and Commit to Change

This first step is to create a financial plan to optimize the use of your paychecks. “Most Americans struggle with money management, and a lot of this comes down to how they spend their paychecks,” says Joel Klein, a certified professional business coach and producer of BizTank.

You might need to commit to changing your spending patterns in order to reach long-term goals. But you don’t have to give up all of life’s little pleasures. Randall Sacilotto, vice president of community development for Navigant Credit Union, says it’s fine to have a daily coffee at a restaurant, but you need to understand the trade-off that you could be losing the opportunity to retire early, travel or pursue other hobbies. “It comes down to, ‘What do you want in life?'” he says. (Thinkstock)

