201.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » 6 steps to optimize…

6 steps to optimize your paycheck

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews October 30, 2017 11:30 am 10/30/2017 11:30am
Share

Building wealth starts with something more basic than a properly managed investment portfolio. Rather than worrying about tax strategies and investment allocations, you should spend more time making sure your monthly expenditures are in line with your values and goals. To do that, try the following six steps:

More from U.S. News

Social Security Changes Coming in 2018

The Best Places to Retire in 2018

New 401(k) and IRA Rules for 2018

6 Steps to Optimize Your Paycheck originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Life & Style Living News money tips retirement savings
Recommended
Latest
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Photos: Destructive hurricane season still marks Puerto Rico
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
Today in history: Oct. 30
10 best jobs for millennials
DC's Ghost Roads
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
Phase II of The Wharf: How it will look
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
10 best-value hotels in America
10 best-paying jobs for millennials
10 most searched-for Halloween costumes
2017 Marine Corps Marathon
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best soccer moments at RFK
Things to do in DC before it freezes
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
Redskins moments at RFK
16 places for autumn fun
How to trim Thanksgiving travel costs
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
10 Halloween happenings near DC
Outrageous vanity plates
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
21 best spots for fall vacation
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
2017 local deaths of note