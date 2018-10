Miriam’s Kitchen

At Miriam’s Kitchen, the goal is to end chronic homelessness — and it all starts with a meal.

Twice a day, a kitchen full of volunteers whips up breakfast and dinner from scratch and serves the meals to homeless men and women at the nonprofit’s Foggy Bottom dining room.

Miriam’s Kitchen is always looking for new volunteers. The only requirement is that you commit to one shift per month on an ongoing bases. Sign-up information is available on the website.

The organization also has a fund-raiser planned for Nov. 7 at All Set Restaurant and Bar. Tickets include a cocktail, appetizers and a donation to Miriam’s Kitchen’s More Than a Meal campaign.

Donations fund everything from meal support to housing. (WTOP/Kathy Stewart)