Enjoy a Manhattan cocktail this winter

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel.

The Manhattan, a classic cocktail made with rye whiskey, sweet vermouth and bitters. Stirred, never shaken and garnished with a Maraschino cherry will be served for a limited time at The Prime Rib® at Live! Casino & Hotel.

History suggests that this classic cocktail originated at the Manhattan Club in New York City in the 1870’s. Over 100 years later, bartenders all over the U.S. are seeing a resurgence of popularity in this historical drink. Maybe it is that the cocktail epitomizes elegance and simplicity, or maybe it was Mad Men’s Don Draper’s (a popular television drama) love for classic libations that spawned the trend. It was Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw who catapulted the Cosmopolitan into one of the most popular cocktails.

Either way, this classic drink at The Prime Rib® at Live! Casino & Hotel is sure to rid your winter blues. Let their barrel-aged Manhattan Cocktail made with 100 proof Old Grandad whiskey, Carpano Antica vermouth, and their special house blend of bitters, warm your soul!

