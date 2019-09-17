Top 5 reasons to visit Live! Casino & Hotel

There is so much to see and do on your trip to Baltimore! Live! Casino and Hotel is just one of the many reasons to visit Baltimore and even more of a reason if you’re looking for a one-stop destination of fun for everyone. There are many reasons to visit Live!, including the Top Five!

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel

There is so much to see and do on your trip to Baltimore! Live! Casino and Hotel is just one of the many reasons to visit Baltimore and even more of a reason if you’re looking for a one-stop destination of fun for everyone.

There are many reasons to visit Live!, including the Top Five!

– You don’t have to waste any time once you arrive, you can start your day with a relaxing treatment in the spa – The Lime and Ginger Brightening Body Scrub will leave you feeling refreshed and renewed.

– After the spa you can grab lunch at Luk Fu and indulge in noodles and Dim Sum or if Sushi is more your style, the California Roll at 8 at Luk Fu’s sushi bar is the place for you.

– Once you’re full it’s time to try your luck on the casino floor! Play one of the many table games or slot machines or try your hand in the Live poker room, one of the largest on the east coast.

– I know you want to see a show, but first you have worked up an appetite for dinner. It’s time to visit the Prime Rib for the perfect spot to grab a steak and scotch for dinner.

– Now it’s time for some entertainment, so why not stop into Live! Center Stage, with live entertainment every night. At live this weekend? Make your way to Live! Event Center where the Celebrity Housewives will be dishing details on their sensational personal lives, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed their lives forever.

That’s a full day so why not stay? The newly named AAA 4 diamond Live! Hotel has luxurious accommodations that are sure to give you the full night sleep you will need after your adventure filled day.

All that is just scratching the surface of what Live! Casino and Hotel has to offer. Don’t miss the excitement today.