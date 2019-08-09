Come see the World Poker Tour series at Live! Casino & Hotel

Do you like to play poker? Ever thought about entering a tournament where you could possibly walk away with over $300,000? If the answer is yes, then Live! Casino and Hotel is the place to be September 20 – October 7, 2019, for the World Poker Tour series.

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel

Do you like to play poker? Ever thought about entering a tournament where you could possibly walk away with over $300,000? If the answer is yes, then Live! Casino and Hotel is the place to be September 20 – October 7, 2019, for the World Poker Tour series.

The World Poker Tour Maryland returns to the regions hottest gaming and entertainment destination featuring 21 events, $3,500 no-limit Hold’em Main Event, $360 buy-in and $500,000 in guarantees. Last year’s winner took home the $344,755 first-place price.-

Live! Casino and Hotel, named the best casino in the region, has won first place for live poker and poker tournaments and the Poker Room is a regular stop on the World Poker Tour as it’s one of the largest and most popular poker rooms on the east coast with 50 tables.

You can also play in comfort knowing that if you’re hungry, it’s not a problem. Their poker room food service will ease your hunger pains, order your favorite cocktail or have delicious items from the kitchen brought to your table while you play. If you get tired, don’t worry about that either. Live! offers on-site masseuses who can offer a shoulder massage while you play, so you don’t have to miss a hand.

For more information on the full schedule of events, visit www.livecasinohotel.com or www.WPT.com