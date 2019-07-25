In case you hadn’t noticed, Live! Casino Hotel and Casino is your one-stop “destination for every kind of thrill.”With plenty of summer ahead of us, it’s not too late to take advantage of some of the great events it has to offer.

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel

In case you hadn’t noticed, Live! Casino & Hotel is your one-stop “destination for every kind of thrill.”

With plenty of summer ahead of us, it’s not too late to take advantage of some of the great events it has to offer.

If you like country music, then make your plans to be at the Live! Event Center on August 17th at 7:00 pm for an evening featuring Dwight Yoakam with Sugarcane Jane.

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he’s a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. It promises to be an unforgettable evening.

After an evening with Dwight, stick around and enjoy one of the true staples of summer, a traditional Maryland Crab Feast on Sunday, August 18th. Presented by Jailbreak Beer you can enjoy an endless bounty of succulent steamed crabs with fresh traditional sides. There will be games, door prizes, and a live DJ! Make your plans now and it’s only $85 in advance and $95 the day of the event.

If you like reality television then make your plans to be at Live! On September 29th at 9:00 pm to enjoy an intimate, fun-filled evening with some of your favorite Television Housewives. Potomac’s Ashley Darby, New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs and New York’s Sonja Morgan will be onstage live in person! Hear all about their sensational personal lives, cherished families, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed their lives forever. Not only will you get to hear about all that, but you will have a chance to ask your own questions as well. You don’t want to miss an evening with these fabulous Reality TV stars.