Enjoy fine dining at Live! Casino & Hotel with ‘Chef Ed’

When you head to Live! Casino & Hotel, not only are you getting a first class experience, but you most likely are going to get a first class dining experience as well.

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel

When you head to Live! Casino Hotel, not only are you getting a first class experience, but you most likely are going to get a first class dining experience as well. That’s because of Executive Chef Edward Evans, also known as “Chef Ed. He’s a Baltimore native who recently made his national culinary debut as a “cheftestant” on Food Network’s Chopped, and a 20-year culinary veteran with a passion for giving back to the community.

“Chef Ed” is the Director of Culinary Operations and oversees all aspects of culinary operations at Live! Casino and Hotel’s award winning restaurants with a focus on expanding food and beverage offerings.

He describes his cooking philosophy as following one’s heart and doing what feels right in the moment. He believes that cooking provides a tour of the world using food to take people anywhere they want to go. Known as the “Jay-Z of the kitchen” for his talent at freestyling with dishes, Chef Ed was lauded by the Chopped judges for his presentation and creativity.

His number one focus is making sure to develop his staff’s expertise, as well as any casino employee who would like to learn to cook or sharpen their skills. By making sure this happens, he launched Live! Culinary Academy, a cooking school designed to do just that.

Chef Ed is not only focused in the kitchen, but his dedication to give back to the community is high on his list as well. He uses food to foster a passion for cooking for children at a young age. He is a proponent of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign and developed Hungry Hands as a way to inspire children to develop a love for cooking. He also just recently joined the Y in Central Maryland’s Anne Arundel County Community Leadership Board, where he’ll work alongside other Anne Arundel County leaders to help enrich the lives of others through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Make sure you say hi to Chef Ed when dining at Live!