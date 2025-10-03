The NHL is entering an era with a relaxed player dress code and players love it

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander has been known to ride the subway to work. The Toronto Maple Leafs winger usually…

The Toronto Maple Leafs winger usually fades into the crowd on his way to Scotiabank Arena, the stylish Swede’s slick and fashionable business attire blending in with thousands of office workers on similar daily trips beneath the bustling city.

Nylander will now have the option to defy convention on his commute.

The new collective bargaining agreement takes effect before next season but the NHL and NHL Players’ Association agreed to let some things — including a relaxed player dress code — go forward 12 months early.

“Guys can wear whatever they want,” Nylander told the Canadian Press. “What they feel comfortable wearing into games.”

Generations of fans have watched NHL teams arrive at the rink in suits and ties. Other major sports like the NBA and NFL have long allowed athletes to don whatever styles or brands they like for pre-game attire.

Hockey held out as long as it could. Times, however, have changed. All options are now on the table.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis said it will come down to the creativity of individuals.

“People who are in touch with fashion and style, they’ll do a really cool job,” he said. “I don’t know where I’m going to take it, but if they start letting sweats and sweaters into the rink, then I’m gonna be all over that.”

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes expects there will still be lots of classic threads, if only for one reason.

“Guys have probably spent so much money on suits,” he said. “Some guys have been playing 15 years. They probably have like 50 suits or something crazy. (But) that’ll be great, just going to the rink and wearing whatever you want.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league didn’t have a significant issue with relaxing the dress code for arena arrivals, but added that concerns were raised.

“Some clubs feel like they should have the ability to decide how players appear to the workplace dressed,” he told CP. “But even with respect to those clubs … they understand.”

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini said there are also traditionalists within the player pool.

“A bunch of guys don’t love it,” he said. “The NHL has always been the one (sport) that holds tight on the suit with the tie. Guys want to keep it that way — like, it’s business, you’re coming to work. But at the same time, it’s good to show your style, if you have any. And you can still go with the suit.”

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Viktor Hedman figures players who like fashion will stick with a higher-end look. Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault plans to mix things up depending on location.

“Probably a suit at home and maybe on the road, something a little bit more comfy,” he said. “Because of the travel.”

Calgary Flames netminder Dustin Wolf wore a sweater and black pants for his first pre-season game, but felt underdressed.

“Tried something different,” he said. “I prefer a suit … I don’t have the style points to pull too much off.”

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson said he will keep his suits handy, but appreciates what the league and union are trying to do with a sport that continues to grow worldwide.

“Allows guys to express their personalities,” he said. “That’s something that fans are starving for — that behind-the-scenes look of not just you as an athlete, but as a person. It should bring a little bit more attention and attraction to the game.”

Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly — whose fashion-forward list of teammates, along with Nylander, includes captain Auston Matthews — expects most veterans to stay in their lane.

“If I start wearing stuff I’ve never worn before, guys are gonna be like, ‘What are we doing?’” he said with a grin. “But there’s a few guys looking forward to it. As long as we look professional, I’m good.”

