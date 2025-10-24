Live Radio
Senegalese artist transforms Conakry’s walls with captivating street art, in photos

The Associated Press

October 24, 2025, 4:46 AM

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Street art graffiti is spreading in West Africa. In Guinea’s capital, an artist from Senegal is transforming city walls and public perceptions. Omar Diaw says graffiti was seen as vandalism in Conakry not even a decade ago. He decided to change minds by starting with public awareness murals.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

