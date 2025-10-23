Pumpkin festival near Berlin features giant sculptures of powerful women, in photos

BEELITZ, Germany (AP) — The Klaistow farm near Berlin is hosting its 22nd annual pumpkin festival, where more than 100,000…

BEELITZ, Germany (AP) — The Klaistow farm near Berlin is hosting its 22nd annual pumpkin festival, where more than 100,000 pumpkins in 500 varieties are displayed across the grounds.

The event features giant pumpkin sculptures representing this year’s theme of “powerful women,” paying tribute to inspiring women like Frida Kahlo, Cleopatra and Joan of Arc.

