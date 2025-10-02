By the numbers: International hot air balloon fiesta to lift off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It’s the largest ballooning event in the world and one of the most photographed spectacles, drawing…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It’s the largest ballooning event in the world and one of the most photographed spectacles, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators over nine days to watch as pilots from around the globe take to the skies in colorful hot air balloons.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicks off Saturday with a mass ascension at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Fiesta attendees can walk among the inflating balloons and talk to pilots while scarfing down breakfast burritos and sipping piñon coffee. The roaring propane burners are not enough to drown out the cheers and whistles as the balloons drift upward.

The show is made even better by a combination of clear and cool mornings and a phenomenon known as the Albuquerque box: Different wind directions at different elevations allow pilots to adjust their flight patterns to stay close to the launch field, saturating the view for those on the ground.

The annual show has become quite a production over the last five decades. Here’s a by-the-numbers look:

53

Years the balloon fiesta has been held, having grown from a modest launch of 13 balloons in 1972 at a shopping mall parking lot.

543

Pilots registered to fly this year. More than 40 U.S. states and a dozen countries are represented, ranging from Belgium and Brazil to Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand and China. For 59 pilots, it will be their first time.

102

Specially shaped balloons, nearly a dozen of which will be making their debut. Fan favorites include Darth Vader, Smokey Bear, a family of giant bees and Airabelle the cow.

5,073

The elevation at Balloon Fiesta Park, in feet. At takeoff, balloons already are nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) above sea level. Few if any rise above the nearby Sandia Mountains, which border the city’s east side and top out at 10,678 feet (3,255 meters).

61

Launch directors, affectionately referred to as zebras for their black and white striped uniforms. Like referees, they’re not shy about blowing their whistles as they check the airspace above the balloons to ensure it’s safe to ascend. Zebras go through three years of training, including two years spent on the field.

78

Acres of grass that make up the launch area, equivalent to 56 football fields. There are 208 launch sites within it from which balloons are rolled out, inflated and set soaring. As for landing, it can be a challenge when balloons drift. Pilots scan for any open spaces within the city where they can safely touch down. Sometimes it’s grassy park, other times it’s a parking lot or an empty patch of dirt.

838,337

Guest visits during the 2024 show, with 85% of them coming from outside of New Mexico. Spending on lodging, food, rental cars and other expenses resulted in an estimated $216 million economic impact for the metro area.

40

Food vendors, some of which stock up on tons of tortillas to dish out an unfathomable number of breakfast burritos. For pilots, the grab-and-go bundles often double as hand warmers as they prepare to take flight. Green chile cheeseburgers are another favorite, and a seemingly endless flow of coffee and hot cocoa fuels spectators in the predawn hours. The concession area stretches more than a third of a mile (half a kilometer).

375

Portable toilets. They’re a necessity with that much coffee and green chile going around.

60,000

Collector pins for sale. They come in all sizes and shapes, and there are days set aside just for trading among collectors.

3,000

Volunteers needed to produce the event. For some the work begins months in advance. Their wide range of duties include mailing event posters, staffing ticket booths, installing flags, charging batteries for the evening drone shows and managing the temporary RV lots and coveted, luxurious “glamping” tents. Volunteers also coordinate and serve in chase crews that help with balloon landings.

