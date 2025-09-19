Live Radio
San Francisco’s City Hall becomes a dream destination for quinceañera photos

The Associated Press

September 19, 2025, 1:06 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s City Hall, with its ornate marble staircase, elegant balconies and soft natural light streaming through its massive art deco windows, has become a top destination for girls marking their 15th birthday.

The Beaux-Arts building has long been a wedding destination. But social media has helped the San Francisco landmark in the heart of the city become a must-have photo backdrop for many girls in Northern California about to hold a quinceañera party — a traditional coming-of-age celebration among Latino families.

