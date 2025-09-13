Live Radio
Photos of a male dancer in Beirut who challenges social norms with his performances

The Associated Press

September 13, 2025, 1:35 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese dancer Alexandre Paulikevitch wears a dress and corset as he undulates to classical Arabic music at his sold-out performance in Beirut. He dances in a way largely seen as exclusive to women, challenging traditional social and gender norms, and angering fundamentalist Christian and Muslim groups.

